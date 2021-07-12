Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 224.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 427,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 296,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,294,000 after acquiring an additional 133,417 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,995,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 906,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,520,000 after purchasing an additional 280,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 81,597 shares in the last quarter.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLMN opened at $27.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -34.81, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLMN. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.12.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

