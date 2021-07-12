Blue Grotto Capital LLC Has $14.31 Million Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC lowered its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,520 shares during the quarter. Zynga accounts for about 5.3% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $14,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 30,926 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 24,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,962.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,168,010 shares of company stock valued at $34,291,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

