BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile
