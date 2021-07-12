Bonded Finance (BOND) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last Week

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and $98,414.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00053939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.80 or 0.00918659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars.

