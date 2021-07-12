BoringDAO (BOR) Hits One Day Volume of $4,429.00

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. BoringDAO has a market cap of $33.01 million and approximately $4,429.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $305.10 or 0.00909858 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00053896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.35 or 0.00922543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005426 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,185 coins. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.