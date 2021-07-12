Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.69. Boston Properties posted earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.47.

NYSE BXP traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,895. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $124.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Boston Properties by 15.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 39,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 95.4% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 25.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 598,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,624,000 after acquiring an additional 121,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.