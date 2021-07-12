bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BPOSY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of BPOSY stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 214.17 and a beta of 1.14. bpost SA/NV has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $13.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18.

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. bpost SA/NV had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.25%. Research analysts anticipate that bpost SA/NV will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

