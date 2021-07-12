Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.68

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.68 and last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 25658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Brambles Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

