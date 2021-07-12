Bread (BRD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $265,694.00

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, Bread has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Bread coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a market capitalization of $9.76 million and $265,694.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00052348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.80 or 0.00893412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

