Brokerages Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to announce sales of $94.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.84 million and the highest is $95.95 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $88.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $378.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $371.68 million to $382.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $376.31 million, with estimates ranging from $372.99 million to $379.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.00. 509,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,429. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.14. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after acquiring an additional 223,082 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 54,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

