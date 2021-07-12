Brokerages Anticipate First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $643.02 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will report sales of $643.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $532.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $806.58 million. First Solar posted sales of $642.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $92.54 on Friday. First Solar has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.15.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $238,515.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,507 shares of company stock worth $817,107. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $287,182,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in First Solar by 38.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $230,948,000 after purchasing an additional 741,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Solar by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,474 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $99,476,000 after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

