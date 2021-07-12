Brokerages Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Post Earnings of $3.45 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.09. Molina Healthcare reported earnings of $4.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year earnings of $13.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.10 to $13.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $16.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.30 to $17.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.94.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

MOH traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $257.85. 3,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.15. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $273.01.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

