Brokerages Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Physicians Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

DOC opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,782,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,919,000 after purchasing an additional 878,391 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,433,000 after buying an additional 722,876 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,417,000 after buying an additional 276,842 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,447,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,913,000 after buying an additional 234,353 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $54,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

