Brokerages Anticipate Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $815.63 Million

Analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will post sales of $815.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $817.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $814.20 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $688.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.33.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.33. The stock had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,149. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $112.04 and a one year high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

