Brokerages Expect CarGurus, Inc. (NYSE:CARG) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CarGurus, Inc. (NYSE:CARG) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. CarGurus posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CarGurus.

In related news, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $851,774.22. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $115,527.70. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,282,609.

CarGurus stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.62. 17,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

