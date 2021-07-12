Brokerages Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.08). DiamondRock Hospitality posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRH shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

Shares of DRH opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $138,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

