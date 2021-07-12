Brokerages Expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.65. Teck Resources reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 316.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TECK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $29,040,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,884,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,475,000 after purchasing an additional 360,063 shares in the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

