Brokerages Expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Will Announce Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.61. Watsco posted earnings per share of $2.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $8.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.37 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSO. Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.60.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 64.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSO stock traded down $3.17 on Wednesday, hitting $288.00. The company had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,343. Watsco has a twelve month low of $182.35 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

