Brokerages Set CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Target Price at €60.92

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €60.92 ($71.67).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of EVD opened at €54.54 ($64.16) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €55.86. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €31.36 ($36.89) and a 12-month high of €60.86 ($71.60).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

