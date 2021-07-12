Brokerages Set NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) PT at $21.25

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

A number of analysts have commented on NTST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NTST traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $25.06. 800,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,071. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.77. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

