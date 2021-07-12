Brokerages Set PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Target Price at $2.93

Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on PHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PHX stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $114.31 million, a P/E ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Stephens purchased 40,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raphael D’amico purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 237,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,759,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,590,172. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 367.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,783 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in PHX Minerals by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PHX Minerals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 28.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

