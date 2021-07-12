Brokerages Set Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) PT at GBX 174.63

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 185.43 ($2.42).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPI shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Spire Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 227.31 ($2.97) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £911.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 72.60 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 270 ($3.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 228.08.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.