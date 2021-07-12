Brokerages Set The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) PT at $46.14

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,767,000 after purchasing an additional 591,858 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at $12,921,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Aaron’s by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,615,000 after acquiring an additional 416,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth $7,017,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Aaron’s by 380.8% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 397,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 314,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.79. 15,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,254. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.68. The Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Aaron’s will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

