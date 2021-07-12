Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 185,737 KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 185,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of KAR Auction Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at $33,747,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at $33,209,000. Boston Partners raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,379 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,253,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,563,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $16.77 on Monday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

