Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 220.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,281 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.48. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

