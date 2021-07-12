Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $3 Million in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.86.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $186.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.13. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

