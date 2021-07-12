Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,616,206,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after acquiring an additional 624,534 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 566,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in McDonald’s by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.21.

MCD stock opened at $235.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $183.01 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.14.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.