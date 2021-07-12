Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) Shares Sold by Madison International Realty Holdings LLC

Madison International Realty Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,451 shares during the period. Brookfield Property REIT accounts for 0.5% of Madison International Realty Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Property REIT were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 43.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 308.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 300.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 57.5% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Property REIT stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,592. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

