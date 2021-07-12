Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BEP. Barclays reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.21.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $38.05 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $25.95 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -44.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -95.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 332.2% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 212.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

