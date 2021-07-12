Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires New Stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.20% of Park National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Park National by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,611,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Park National by 290.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Park National in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Park National by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Park National by 11.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $115.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.84. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $141.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62. Park National had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $114.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Park National’s payout ratio is presently 53.44%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

