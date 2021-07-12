Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $44,100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 10.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $2,477,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $1,834,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $908,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Shares of PSTG opened at $19.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

