Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after acquiring an additional 321,535 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $176.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.72. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $125.89 and a 1-year high of $178.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,497 shares in the company, valued at $29,542,252.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,139. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

