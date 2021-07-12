Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 407 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $5,666,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $737,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

In other The Allstate news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,107.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALL opened at $133.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.98. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. reduced their price target on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.36.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.