Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 52,792 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,792 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 242.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,835,000 after buying an additional 5,236,124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,810,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,781,000 after buying an additional 2,070,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $222,074,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,934,000 after buying an additional 1,039,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,668,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,200,000 after buying an additional 1,021,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.20.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $178.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.03 and a beta of 1.00. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $126.19 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.