Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.42 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will report $55.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.53 million and the lowest is $55.30 million. Bryn Mawr Bank reported sales of $60.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year sales of $223.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.20 million to $223.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $233.72 million, with estimates ranging from $233.64 million to $233.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.54 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMTC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Shares of BMTC stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,305. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.40. Bryn Mawr Bank has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

