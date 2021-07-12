C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $93.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.28 and a 1 year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

