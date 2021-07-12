Caas Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 400,000 Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth approximately $24,725,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth approximately $11,077,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth approximately $9,890,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth approximately $9,365,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth approximately $7,418,000.

Shares of TBCPU stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.98. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

