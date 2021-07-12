Caas Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 261,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,542,000 after purchasing an additional 257,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,293,000 after purchasing an additional 53,164 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Shares of GMRE opened at $15.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $925.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.18%.

GMRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.