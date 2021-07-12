Caas Capital Management LP Invests $2.80 Million in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 277,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KVSB. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $71,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II alerts:

NASDAQ KVSB opened at $10.65 on Monday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.10.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.