Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $5.83 Million Investment in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 308,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,107,000 after acquiring an additional 383,852 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $15,125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 75,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 31,702 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $18.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $593.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 558.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.41%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.