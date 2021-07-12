Caas Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,089,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,824,000 after acquiring an additional 200,914 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 582,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 43,870 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,649,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

APD opened at $291.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.97. The company has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

