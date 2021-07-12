Caas Capital Management LP Takes $3.04 Million Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,036,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,436,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,779,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,682,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,526,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZIM opened at $41.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $49.90.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

