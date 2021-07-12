Caas Capital Management LP Takes $4.39 Million Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGFY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,288,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

Get Signify Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SGFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NYSE:SGFY opened at $28.97 on Monday. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signify Health Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.