CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in CACI International by 14.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in CACI International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in CACI International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter worth $2,850,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CACI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

CACI International stock opened at $261.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.34. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $190.16 and a 52 week high of $266.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 923 shares in the company, valued at $234,137.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total value of $1,637,296.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

