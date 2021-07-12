Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires New Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $19.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.19. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. As a group, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VNET shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

