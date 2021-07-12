Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% during the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $477.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $479.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.36.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

