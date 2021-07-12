Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $263,000 in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNT shares. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

LNT stock opened at $56.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.17. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

