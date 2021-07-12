Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $650,000 in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,297,000 after buying an additional 2,299,183 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,224,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 339.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,196 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,257,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,102,000 after purchasing an additional 841,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,835,000 after purchasing an additional 640,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

DQ stock opened at $67.80 on Monday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.53.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

