Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 1,065 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AGNC opened at $16.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

