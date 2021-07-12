Calvin Yu Sells 114,174 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NYSE:ALEC) Stock

Alector, Inc. (NYSE:ALEC) VP Calvin Yu sold 114,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $3,744,907.20.

Shares of NYSE:ALEC traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $36.83. 5,715 shares of the company were exchanged.

Get Alector alerts:

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.